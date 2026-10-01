Reality Star’s Husband Dead at 58

Reality star Trina Braxton’s husband, Von Scales, has died at 58. A family representative confirmed Scales’ death to TMZ, saying, “The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers but is asking for privacy at this time as they navigate this unfortunate event.” Although an official cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, sources close to the family said Scales had been battling heart-related problems before he died around 2 a.m. on Thursday in Atlanta, near where the couple lived. The couple married in 2019, a year after 51-year-old Trina’s ex-husband Gabriel Solis died of cancer. She was married to Solis from 2003 until their divorce in 2015. The family’s reality TV show, Braxton Family Values, featured the wedding. Trina is the younger sister of R&B singing icon Toni Braxton, 58. The two performed together in their 90s singing group, The Braxtons, along with their other sisters, Traci, Towanda, and Tamar.
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