HIGHS AND LOWS Reality Star Winner Reveals Wife’s Health Crisis Weeks After Winning The news came just four weeks after Rick Devens walked away with a historic reality TV jackpot. rick_devens/Instagram

A reality TV favorite has revealed that his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer just weeks after his historic game show victory. Becca Devens, 40, revealed the health news alongside her husband, 42-year-old Big Brother winner Rick Devens, in a video posted to Instagram on October 25. The announcement comes just four weeks after he walked away with a record-setting $810,000 grand total on the CBS series on October 1. “We just wanted to let you know some important news,” Becca said. “I feel like it’d be weird if we didn’t tell you before I, like, had to go have surgery.” When she quipped, “Rick won Big Brother,” he quickly added, “That’s not the news, though.” “We came home, and I got diagnosed with breast cancer,” Becca explained. “So, that sucks. But we caught it early because I do my mammograms like a good girl.” She shared that she is scheduled for a double mastectomy and an MRI on October 27. The couple, who share children Jackson, 12, and Juliet, 9, said their kids are aware and doing well. Rick added in the comments, “Thank you all for the love! Becca’s got this.”

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