DON’T STOP BELIEVIN’ Reboot of Emmy-Winning Musical Comedy Gets Green Light Get your slushies ready. FOX Image Collection via Getty Images # 2

The long-awaited Glee reboot has finally gotten the green light. The original show, which aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015, follows the members of a struggling high school show choir in Ohio. It won six Emmy Awards out of 40 nominations over its six-season run. Co-creator Ryan Murphy has been teasing a return to the halls of William McKinley High for years, telling Entertainment Tonight last month that he and fellow writers Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan had “just finished the script.” According to Variety, the new episodes will air on Hulu and Disney+. Details about the plot and cast haven’t been made public, but Murphy has said many original cast members were “very enthusiastic” about returning. Lea Michele, known for playing protagonist Rachel Berry, recently told E! News that she’d be happy to join a reboot. “I will follow Ryan wherever he goes,” she said. Another Glee star, Chris Colfer, was less enthusiastic, saying in a Bustle interview this month that the show would be “really hard” to execute after original cast member Naya Rivera’s death in 2020. Cast members Cory Monteith and Mark Salling have also died. “I don’t know, but hopefully I’ll have more information and I can actually think about it,” Colfer said.

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