Reese Witherspoon, Jason Collins, Amanda Knox & More Viral Videos

10. ‘This Is Freaking Awesome’

Twenty dollars may be a lot of money for the average 9-year-old, but for mini-rap-star Sophia Grace and hype girl Rosie, it’s just another day at the “Thrift Shop.” The duo first stole hearts and took names with their Nicki Minaj “Super Bass” tribute on Ellen and have returned to take on Macklemore.

9. Boston Bomber Plays With Niece

In this home video, uncovered shortly after his arrest, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev fools around with an adorable little girl reported to be his niece.

8. Reese Arrest Caught on Tape

“Do you know my name?” exclaimed Reese Witherspoon as she was handcuffed for disorderly conduct last month. This revealing dashcam video, recently obtained by TMZ, shows the actress “saying all kinds of crazy things” and proves that even the biggest celebrity isn’t immune to the law.

7. Reporter Pranks NFL Fans

This reporter took a page out of Jimmy Kimmel’s book, asking NFL fans waiting in line for the 2013 draft to analyze the performance of players that don’t exist. “Buster Highman” was a fan favorite.

6. Disturbing: Plane Crash Over Bagram

A U.S. civilian cargo plane crashed Monday at America’s largest military base in Afghanistan, killing all seven people on board and marking the second plane crash in the country this week.

5. 33 Students Suspended for ‘Twerking’

Shake what your mama gave you—just not on camera. This wisdom was learned the hard way by 33 San Diego High School students who were suspended after posting this video online.

4. Knox: I Didn’t Do It

In her first interview since being tried for the murder of her roommate in Perugia, Italy, Amanda Knox told Diane Sawyer that she didn’t kill Meredith Kercher.

3. Alex Jones, ‘Son of a B*tch’

In this profanity-laced diatribe that has recently gone viral, a Cambridge, Mass., resident lashed out against an Infowars reporter in town to cover the Boston Marathon bombing, verbally abusing him and his boss Jones, as well as denouncing their “false flag conspiracy theories.”

2. Obama’s Got Jokes at ‘Nerd Prom’

At this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, also known as Nerd Prom, President Obama poked fun at himself, Congress, and CNN. He also had the chance to act, playing Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis—who was “in character” as Obama—in a fictional Spielberg biopic.

1. Jason Collins: ‘It’s Incredible’

After coming out in Sports Illustrated, NBA center Jason Collins sat down with GMA’s George Stephanopoulos. “When you finally get to that point of acceptance,” he said, “there’s nothing more beautiful.”