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Reese’s Pumpkins Spotted With New Disclaimer on Packaging After Lawsuit

Hershey changed the wrapper after shoppers sued over a missing jack-o’-lantern face.

Reese's Halloween-themed sweets are on sale in stores ahead of Halloween.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Briana Charles

Hershey has added a new disclaimer to Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins after a lawsuit accused the company of deceptive marketing. USA Today reported that this season’s packaging reads “Carving not on actual product” under a picture of the candy with a jack-o’-lantern face carved into the chocolate. The old wrapper called it a “Decorating Suggestion.” Hershey has not explained the wording change, but it comes after four aggrieved Florida residents accused the company of deceptive marketing in a 2024 lawsuit, demanding $5 million. Nathan Vidal, one of the plaintiffs, said he bought three bags in 2023 assuming the candy featured a “cool-looking carving of a pumpkin’s mouth and eyes.” Instead, he found them completely blank. Hershey maintained that customers got exactly what they paid for: edible treats. Florida District Judge Melissa Damian sided with the company, dismissing the case for a second time on Sept. 16, writing that the plaintiffs’ only injury was “their subjective disappointment.” A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Anthony Russo Jr., told USA Today last month that the team was discussing a possible appeal.

Read it at USA TODAY

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