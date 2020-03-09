Regal Princess Cruise Ship Allowed to Dock in Florida After Crew Members Test Negative for Novel Coronavirus

Read it at AP
The Regal Princess cruise ship that has been drifting off the Florida coast while two crew members were tested for the novel coronavirus has been allowed to dock. The crew members, who had worked on the Grand Princess ship where 19 crew members tested positive for the virus, did not test positive for COVID-19. Passengers aboard the Regal posted messages on social media about their concerns over the lack of information they were receiving about why the ship was given a “no sail order.” On Sunday, the U.S. State Department issued an advisory against travel on cruise ships, especially for those with underlying health conditions.