DO NOT PASS GO Regretful Republican Voter Obliterates Trump in Scathing Call The West Virginia voter said the president belongs in jail.

A regretful Republican voter has unloaded on Donald Trump and his own party, saying the GOP has “lost their minds” and that the president belongs in jail.

Ronald, from West Virginia, called into C-SPAN’s Washington Journal after host Pedro Echevarria asked viewers whether they thought their party would win next month’s midterms.

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The Republican voter turned the question into a blistering attack on the party.

“Well, as a Republican, I can say one thing,” he said. “I think about 85 percent to 95 percent of the Republican Party has lost their minds, all right?”

The voter said Trump and Hegseth should go to jail. Carlos Barria/Reuters

He accused the GOP of being taken over by “loudmouths who are uneducated and unable to process any information beyond what they see on social media.”

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Then came his verdict: “I think the Republicans deserve to lose every single election.”

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Ronald also took direct aim at Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, saying both “need to go to jail.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The tide has been turning against Trump and his party ever since he launched his deeply unpopular war with Iran in February, with his approval rating reaching the low 30s.

The war has caused energy prices to spike. AAA figures show the average price of fuel at $4.37 a gallon, while diesel stands at $6.32.

Food prices have also risen, with ground beef up 7.2 percent over the past 12 months, while seafood, sugar, and coffee are all up around 6 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And Americans—including Trump voters—are not happy about it.

An Iowa Trump voter last week told MS NOW she was “p---ed off about gas and food prices” and regretted her vote. “He tells you one thing and does just the opposite,” she said. Asked if America was “Great Again,” she replied: “No it’s not. They’ve run it to the ground.”

She is not alone in her frustrations. One lifelong Republican told SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Wrap-Up Show last month that she is so frustrated with her party that she is considering voting Democrat in the midterms.

“I’m so p---ed at the Republicans that I just might go and vote straight-ticket Democrat just because, just because. Why should I be loyal to them? We’re just so screwed,” she said.

But the economy isn’t the only issue driving Republicans away from their own party. Some Republicans are also turning against Trump on his signature policy: immigration.

Laura Leigh Taylor, a 37-year-old Georgia farmer who backed Trump in 2024, now regrets her vote after a friend’s father was deported.

“I understand getting rid of the rapists and the murderers,” she told the Associated Press. “But all the people that fell in between that really weren’t doing nothing but taking care of their family.”

Taylor said the experience has pushed her to consider voting for Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

Recent polls spell bad news for Trump and his party ahead of the midterm elections. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Polls also show Republicans turning against Trump and the GOP.

A CNN/SSRS poll found just 35 percent of Republicans strongly approve of Trump’s performance, down from 66 percent in September 2018.

Reuters/Ipsos found Trump’s approval among Republicans plunging from 82 percent to 73 percent in just one week.

And the fallout could hit the GOP in the midterms.

New York Times/Siena polling shows Democrats leading or within striking distance in four GOP-held governors’ races: Iowa, Ohio, Texas and Alaska.

The pressure is even stronger nationally. Angus Reid has Democrats up 16 points on the generic congressional ballot—their biggest lead yet.

Most polls have Democrats ahead of the GOP, raising the possibility that Republicans could lose control of the House and potentially the Senate.

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