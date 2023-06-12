CHEAT SHEET
    Regulators Move to Crush Microsoft’s Massive Activision Blizzard Deal

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    Microsoft’s enormous acquisition of videogame maker Activision Blizzard was already imperiled due to opposition from the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority. But things now look even dicier, as the Federal Trade Commission is reportedly planning to file an injunction to block the $69 billion deal. Amid the turbulence, the companies have insisted that the acquisition merits a green light from regulators. A spokesperson for Microsoft told CNBC on Monday that the company “would welcome” the injunction request because it would expedite the legal process.

