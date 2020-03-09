CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Relatives of Missouri Coronavirus Patient Break Quarantine for School Dance

    SERIOUSLY?

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty

    A Missouri school is closed Monday because relatives of a coronavirus patient decided to break a quarantine to attend a father-daughter dance, officials said. After a St. Louis County woman who had been in Italy fell ill with coronavirus symptoms last week, her family was asked to self-quarantine on Thursday. But according to KMOV, her father and sister flouted the request Saturday night and went to the Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School dance at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton. They were at the event when they learned the family member tested positive for COVID-19. Classes at the school have now been called off.

    ;