Relatives of Missouri Coronavirus Patient Break Quarantine for School Dance

A Missouri school is closed Monday because relatives of a coronavirus patient decided to break a quarantine to attend a father-daughter dance, officials said. After a St. Louis County woman who had been in Italy fell ill with coronavirus symptoms last week, her family was asked to self-quarantine on Thursday. But according to KMOV, her father and sister flouted the request Saturday night and went to the Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School dance at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton. They were at the event when they learned the family member tested positive for COVID-19. Classes at the school have now been called off.