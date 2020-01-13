CHEAT SHEET
    Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s Ex-Campaign Manager Is Now Running His Democratic Rival’s Race

    STILL BLUE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

    New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew recruited Josh Roesch to manage his re-election campaign—but that was before the congressman defected from the Democratic Party to the GOP. Roesch quit and has now been tapped to run the campaign of a Democrat who wants to unseat Van Drew, Amy Kennedy. “It is strange?” Roesch told NJ Advance Media. “Of course it’s strange. It’s a unique situation.” Five Democrats have signed up to run against freshman Van Drew, who switched parties because he opposes impeachment.

