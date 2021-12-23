Rep. Jim Clyburn, House Majority Whip, Receives Positive COVID Result 56 Hours After Taking Test
‘NO ONE IS IMMUNE’
Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said Wednesday he is positive for COVID-19, after waiting more than 50 hours for a test result. “This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic,” the third-ranking Democrat said in a statement, adding that he was fully vaccinated and boosted. The House Majority Whip explained a Sunday at-home test had been inconclusive, and “out of an abundance of caution” he quarantined and took a PCR test on Monday. After waiting more than 56 hours, Clyburn said, he received a positive result. The representative did not comment on the reason for the delayed result, but he did share that his diagnosis prevented him from attending his granddaughter’s wedding ceremony on Wednesday. “America is in a new phase of this pandemic,” Clyburn said. “No one is immune to this virus. I urge anyone who has not done so to get their vaccines and boosters. It is the best protection against severe disease and possible death.”