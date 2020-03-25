Rep. Katie Porter Gets Tested for Coronavirus After Low-Grade Fever
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) said she’s been tested for coronavirus after feeling some symptoms and experiencing a low-grade fever in the past few days. “Last week, I developed cold-like symptoms followed by fatigue. I stayed home and spoke to my healthcare provider. Over the weekend, I had a fever over 100.4 degrees,” Porter wrote in a Twitter thread. “As instructed, I continued to isolate in my bedroom and phoned my provider. I carefully followed all instructions to visit my doctor and received a test for COVID-19. I am waiting for results.” The representative said she would remain in self-quarantine until her results came back and she was “directed by [her] doctor that it is safe” for her to leave home. “I am participating by telephone in Congressional business and listening to the concerns of our Orange County community,” she wrote. This comes after two other House lawmakers tested positive for coronavirus.