Dem Congresswoman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Philadelphia

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, WPVI reported. The incident occurred after a meeting Scanlon had in Philadelphia’s FDR Park and the congresswoman escaped unharmed. Two men were allegedly responsible, and they also stole her ID and cell phone. “She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety,” the statement said. Mayor Jim Kenney called the incident “disheartening, and quite frankly, infuriating” in a statement. “My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time.”