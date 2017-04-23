Report: Comey Didn’t Trust Loretta Lynch in Hillary Email Probe

FBI Director James Comey reportedly did not trust former Attorney General Loretta Lynch when it came to the agency’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server, and believed she was trying to downplay the probe. A New York Times report on the saga revealed that Lynch did not want Comey to use the word “investigation,” but rather call it a “matter.” According to the Times, Comey worried that “a Democratic attorney general was asking him to be misleading and line up his talking points with Mrs. Clinton’s campaign.” Democrats, particularly those who worked on the Clinton campaign, have blamed Comey for Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump, saying he inappropriately intervened in the electoral process by disclosing that the FBI was looking into newly recovered emails from her private server.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10