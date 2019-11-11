PROJECT NIGHTINGALE
Report: Google Collecting Personal Health Data on Tens of Millions of Unknowing Americans
Google is collecting the health histories of tens of millions of unknowing Americans across 21 states, as part of a new initiative dubbed “Project Nightingale,” according to the Wall Street Journal. The records include lab test results, diagnoses, hospitalization records and include personally identifiable information like names and dates of birth. Google began the work last year and plans to create software that analyzes a patient’s medical records and suggests treatments, the Journal reported. Google partnered with one of the country’s largest healthcare systems, Ascension, which is sharing its data and likely allowing Google to avoid disclosing the work to patients and doctors under strict health data laws in the U.S. Google joins other tech giants in accelerating its work in healthcare. Amazon bought online pharmacy Pillpack, Microsoft has become a leading healthcare data hub, and Apple has expanded the health-focused features of the Apple Watch in recent years.