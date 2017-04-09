Report: K.T. McFarland to Leave NatSec Post for Ambassadorship in Singapore

Read it at Bloomberg
White House Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland has been asked to step down from her post and take up a new role as U.S. ambassador to Singapore, according to a report. McFarland, 65, is a former Fox News commentator who previously worked in the Reagan administration. In recent weeks and months, the National Security Council has seen a major overhaul, with Michael Flynn ousted as national security adviser and chief strategist Steve Bannon removed from the council. Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster took over as national security adviser after Flynn was fired for lying to Vice President Mike Pence over his contacts with Russia’s ambassador. Key ambassadorships are still vacant, as Trump has yet to announce appointments.