Report: Obama Transparency Official Stepping Down

The Obama official assigned to improve the operation of the Freedom of Information Act across the administration is reportedly stepping down after taking over as the director of the Office of Government Information Services less than a year ago, Politico reported Friday. James Holzer took over last August as the director of an office that, among other things, suggests ways to streamline FOIA operation processes. Holzer is reportedly returning to the Department of Homeland Security, two sources briefed on the move told Politico. Holzer's departure caught many by surprise and when he was appointed last August transparency advocates said they would've preferred a public champion of disclosure over Holzer, who served as a former agency FOIA officer.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10