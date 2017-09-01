Report: State Dept. Sought Deal To Return Russian Compounds

The Trump administration offered a deal to return Russian compounds in the U.S. but was rebuffed by the Kremlin, Bloomberg View reports. According to the report, Undersecretary of State Tom Shannon made a last-minute attempt this summer to stop the Russians from retaliating against sanctions from the Obama administration. Shannon reportedly presented a proposal that would offer the return of two diplomatic compounds that former president Obama had closed in December last year. The proposal reportedly included stipulations that the compounds would only be used for recreational activities and that U.S. authorities could enter them if there was suspicion of espionage. Despite the offer, Russia proceeded to expel hundreds of diplomatic workers.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED