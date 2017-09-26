Report: Trump NYC Dinner Seeks Up to $250,000 Per Couple

Donors prepared to fork over $250,000 will be treated to a “private roundtable” with President Trump at a dinner to raise money for the Republican National Committee on Tuesday night, Bloomberg News reports. The event, at New York’s Le Cirque restaurant, offers “VIP access” to those willing to pay $100,000, while the minimum donation is set at $35,000, according to the report. Trump is expected to speak with donors about the GOP’s agenda and next year’s midterm elections, according to The Washington Post, which first reported the event Sunday. John Catsimatidis, a New York billionaire who said he was considering dropping by, said Trump will likely get a warm welcome from donors who appreciate his change in tone from the Obama administration. “The one thing Donald Trump has done is the business people and banks are no longer the enemies, and the business people feel better and they are making investments,” Catsimatidis told Bloomberg News.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10