Report: Trump’s Fury Over Russia Probe Led to Comey Firing

President Trump on Tuesday evening grew angry over the reaction to FBI Director James Comey’s firing, and Politico reports that he made the decision based on his fury about a federal probe into his ties with Russia. Trump had reportedly taken more than a week to make the decision about Comey, and in the end sent his longtime private security guard to deliver the news to FBI headquarters. “He repeatedly asked aides why the Russia investigation wouldn’t disappear and demanded they speak out for him,” Politico reported. “He would sometimes scream at television clips about the probe, one adviser said.”
Early Wednesday, Trump was on Twitter, decrying his opponents’ anger at Comey’s firing. “The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!” he tweeted. “Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!”