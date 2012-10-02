Report: U.S. May Target Libya Attackers

CHEAT SHEET
After the attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, on Sept. 11 left four Americans dead, President Obama vowed that “justice will be done” to the killers. Now first steps are being made towards retribution. According to The New York Times, the military’s top-secret Joint Special Operations Command has begun collecting “target packages” on the suspected militants that could be used to either capture or kill those deemed complicit in the attacks. The report says that Obama’s options for retaliation include drone strikes, special ops raids, and joint missions with Libyan military.