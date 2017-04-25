Report: Workers at Factory Making Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Line Face Grueling Conditions

CHEAT SHEET
A factory in China linked to Ivanka Trump’s clothing line has come under fire for making workers endure nearly 60-hour work weeks for just over $62 a week, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. The findings were revealed in an audit of the factory conducted by the Washington-based Fair Labor Association in October and published Monday. Auditors found two-dozen violations of international labor standards during a two-day tour of the factory, which has not been named. Many workers were only entitled to five days of leave a year, the report said, and they were forced to work 57 hours a week “on a regular basis.” The factory was also cited for numerous workplace-safety violations. Eighty workers at the factory make clothes for G-III Apparel Group, the company that holds exclusive rights to Trump’s brand. The company also produces clothes for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. It was not clear if the factory was making clothes for Trump’s clothing line at the time of the inspection, and neither Trump’s company nor G-III have commented on the report. While Trump has no management role in G-III, the report is likely to raise questions about her commitment to empowering women in the workplace, an issue she says she is devoted to. Now that she is an assistant in her father’s administration, the report also calls her support for her father’s “buy American, hire American” stance into question, as the fabrication of her $158 dresses and $79 tops has apparently been outsourced to underpaid workers overseas.