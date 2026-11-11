HARD TO BELIEVE Reporter Calls BS on Dem’s Excuse for Botching Hegseth Vote Rep. Jonathan Jackson’s explanation apparently has one big hole in it. Charlie Cotton/TMZ

A TMZ reporter has challenged a Democratic representative’s claim that he missed the vote to impeach Pete Hegseth because of a traffic jam.

The House of Representatives voted 211-204 on Tuesday to refer articles of impeachment for “high crimes and misdemeanors” against the defense secretary to the House Judiciary Committee, falling eight votes short needed to defeat the procedural motion and force a straightforward vote on articles of impeachment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven Democrats were absent for the vote, and according to Axios reporter Andrew Solender, “bumper-to-bumper” Washington, D.C. traffic was blamed for some of them.

Rep. Jackson was one of eleven Democrats to flub the vote against referring Hegseth's impeachment to a House committee. Charlie Cotton/TMZ

One of those Democrats was Rep. Jonathan Jackson of Illinois, who said in a social media post that the vote had closed before he was able to make it through traffic. He said he remained firm in his position that “Secretary Hegseth must be held accountable and impeached.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, TMZ reporter Charlie Cotton was conducting interviews outside of the House of Representatives chamber at the time of the vote and said he had witnessed Jackson recording a social media video about the impeachment with “time to spare.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“That would’ve been at about 5:57, 5:58 p.m. The Hegseth impeachment vote didn’t close until 6:05 p.m… This traffic jam thing, it’s not the truth or not the whole truth. He could’ve made the vote,” Cotton said in a social media report.

😬 Rep. Jonathan Jackson told @hicharliecotton he couldn't wait another day to impeach Pete Hegseth... but somehow couldn't take a few more steps to the House floor for a vote. pic.twitter.com/hxPYEJu1F1 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 11, 2026

Jackson’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Cotton had interviewed Jackson hours ahead of the vote on Tuesday, when the representative stressed that “impeachment can’t wait,” and that the U.S. didn’t have “one more day to wait” to punish Hegseth for his directives in the Iran war.

After Jackson missed the vote, Cotton cornered him on his shaky traffic narrative.

“Why didn’t you vote? You were here,” Cotton asked Jackson in a video he shared of the interaction.

did democrats purposely tank the hegseth impeachment vote?



i have evidence. pic.twitter.com/uYe6fuGgjN — CHARLIE COTTON (@hicharliecotton) November 11, 2026

Jackson danced around the question and reiterated his traffic jam excuse before gesturing to the steps outside and saying, “If people turn around and look you can see that this becomes a very chaotic area right here.”

“But I saw you right here, with minutes to spare,” Cotton shot back.

“I’m with you, but I’m just saying, it was a mistake and I wish I could answer you in any more detail, but I support the removal of Pete Hegseth,” Jackson said, before being escorted up the chamber steps by an aide.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register