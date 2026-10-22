LIFESAVER Reporter Saves Man From Sinking Car in Heartstopping Video The driver had entered floodwaters without realizing how deep they were. ABC # 4

Heartstopping footage has captured the moment a news reporter plunged into floodwaters to save a driver whose car was rapidly sinking beneath the surface. Australian ABC News reporter Will Murray and fellow bystander Daniel Hainey swam to the vehicle after it drove through floodwater, stalled, and began floating downstream in Morayfield, north of Brisbane. Camera operator Liz Pickering filmed the dramatic rescue. Murray called emergency services but jumped into the water when the driver disappeared from view. After failing to open the nearest door, the rescuers forced open a rear passenger door and pulled the man to safety. “All three of us gave each other a big hug and were just so relieved,” Murray said. Nearly 7 inches of rain had fallen in the area that day. The driver later told Murray he had not seen the warning signs or realized how deep the water was. “I just witnessed how quickly it can go south, and it is terrifying,” Murray said. “Please don’t drive into floodwaters.”

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