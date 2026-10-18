CAMPAIGN CHAOS MAGA Candidate Arrested in Drunk Driving Crash Five cars were involved in the crash, and two were seriously damaged. oliverforlg.com

The Republican candidate for Massachusetts lieutenant governor was arrested late Saturday after a crash that flipped his car over and hit multiple parked cars.

New Bedford City Councilor Shawn Oliver, 42, was taken to the hospital and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and a marked lanes violation, according to The New Bedford Light.

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Glass, plastic, and tire marks littered the ground in front of the apartment complex where the crash happened.

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Five cars were involved in the 11:40 p.m. crash, and two had “extensive damage,” police spokesperson Holly Huntoon told the outlet.

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Oliver’s running mate, gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue, has asked the city councilor to suspend his campaign immediately in a social media post.

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“I am extremely disappointed. Shawn is lucky to be alive and lucky that no one innocent was hurt,” Minogue wrote. “There is no excuse for driving under the influence.”

Mike Minogue's statement following a crash involving his running mate Shawn Oliver. Mike Minogue, Instagram

“He needs to do the work to ensure this never happens again. If he needs help with that, I will help him,” Minogue said in a statement posted on his Instagram story.

Oliver was last seen Saturday at a candidate event with conservative influencer Mike Urban. Urban told The New Bedford Light that no alcohol had been served at the event, and Oliver left around 4:30 or 5:00 p.m.

The lieutenant governor candidate is a father and grandfather who has represented New Bedford’s Ward 3 on the City Council since 2023. He also works as a corrections officer for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. Oliver has called for state authorities to cooperate with the Trump administration on immigration enforcement and other issues.

Mike Minogue is running against Democratic Governor Maura Healey for governor of Massachusetts. Mike Minogue for Governor, Facebook

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell posted on Facebook that he had been made aware of the accident.

“I’m grateful to the New Bedford Police Department for their prompt response and relieved that no one was seriously injured,” he wrote. “The allegations against Councilor Oliver are deeply concerning, and the public deserves to hear his explanation of what happened.”

The OUI crash comes just 17 days before the general election, where Minogue will face off against Democratic Gov. Maura Healey.

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