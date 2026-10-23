MOM’S OCTOBER SURPRISE Republican Candidate Gets Shamed by His Own Parents The wannabe No. 2 in Iowa has been slapped with a massive overdue bill by his own elderly parents. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Iowa General Assembly

A Republican candidate has been humiliated by his own parents on the home stretch of his campaign.

The parents of Derek Wulf, an Iowa state lawmaker and Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, have publicly slapped him with a $275,000 bill for what they say is unpaid rent.

ADVERTISEMENT

That only adds to the financial woes for the embattled Republican, who is already facing lawsuits over unpaid debts and a criminal investigation into whether some of the collateral to secure a loan had been illegally disposed of.

Derek Wulf, 45, has been accused of failing to pay his parents $275,000 in rent for Iowa farmland. ScottFairbairn/Iowa General Assembly

Wulf’s parents filed a petition in court on Tuesday, joining a list of creditors seeking repayment from Wulf, the Des Moines Register reports. Duane and Judy Wulf, 83 and 82, say their 45-year-old son owes them hundreds of thousands in rent on 83 acres of farmland he stopped paying for in 2024.

Play Video

That will only add to the headache for Republican gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn, who has been trailing in recent polls even before his handpicked running mate was embarrassed by his parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

An October Cook Political Report-sponsored poll pegged Democrat Rob Sand as being 11 points ahead of Lahn in a state President Donald Trump won by 13 points in 2024. Other surveys show a closer race, with YouGov giving Sand a 6-point lead, but all show Lahn trailing.

Despite running in a deep-red state that President Donald Trump won by double digits in 2024, the Republican candidate for governor, Zach Lahn, is trailing in all October polls tracked by The New York Times. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Reuters

Lahn’s campaign did not respond to an email seeking comment about the latest blow to his running mate.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Beast first exposed in August that the Trump-endorsed Lahn is secretly living in a multimillion-dollar mansion hundreds of miles from the state he wants to run. We found that Lahn has lived in a $2 million mansion in Kansas for years, not in Iowa as he claims.

Lahn, 40, did a poor job hiding that he is a carpetbagger. Flight records show that while Lahn, a licensed pilot who owns his own plane, travels to and from campaign events, he regularly flies in and out of Wichita, Kansas, to attend them. Even when he flew to the State Capitol to submit paperwork for his nomination, records show he left from Wichita.

Records show that Lahn’s running mate does, indeed, live in Iowa. He has been a state representative only since 2023, but Lahn chose him as his running mate in June. Lahn said he wanted someone with practical agricultural experience, knowledge of Iowa’s farming economy, and a record of supporting his supposedly “Iowa First” agenda.

Lahn defended his running mate’s growing list of scandals last week, suggesting a political conspiracy against them.

“I would just say that a lot of the fire that has been aimed at my lieutenant governor, I believe, is politically motivated,” Lahn said in a recording published by Storm Lake Radio. “There was a so-called investigation that was done, and it wrapped up and concluded without ever talking to my lieutenant governor. Never even spoke to him. That’s not an investigation. And if you dig into who’s in charge there, you’ll figure out why.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register