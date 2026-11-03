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CAUGHT SLIPPING

Republican Gov, 82, Can Barely Walk as She Goes to Vote

Kay Ivey was struggling to walk and talk on her last election day as Alabama’s governor.

By Annabella Rosciglione

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was seen struggling to walk out of her polling location on Election Day.

The 82-year-old governor had people hold her on both sides as she walked out after casting her ballot at a local YMCA in Montgomery.

She didn’t sound much better in a video urging Alabamians to vote in the midterm elections.

“We have some major races on the ballot. We will be choosing our next governor. We’ll be electing the newest United States senator. We will be selecting members of Congress and more,” she said shakily.

Kay Ivey

Kay Ivey struggled to speak in her final election closing message.

Kay Ivey

She continued, touting her record as governor, saying, “We are creating record jobs. We are making historic gains in our students’ education. We are improving our roads and bridges. We are bolstering public safety. We are keeping Alabama a low tax state. We are protecting our Alabama values. We’ve made a lot of progress, but there is still work to be done.”

“And as citizens, we have no greater responsibility than to participate in our elections. Generations of brave men and women serve our armed forces to protect our freedoms. We owe it to them to vote,” she said. We owe it to our children and future generations. We owe it to Alabama. So y’all make plans to vote.”

“Be sure to bring your IDs. I’ll see y’all there,” she concluded.

Alabama governor

Ivey struggled to walk and talk on her final Election Day as governor.

Stew Milne/Getty Images

Ivey, a two-term governor, is not on the ballot this year due to the state constitution’s term limits.

In Alabama, Republicans are widely expected to win both statewide races, with former Auburn football coach turned MAGA Sen. Tommy Tuberville running for governor and Rep. Barry Moore running for a promotion to the Senate.

Still, President Donald Trump campaigned in the state he won by 30 points last month to try to get his candidates over the finish line.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump wait for him to speaks at a midterm campaign rally at The Mitchell Center of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama on October 2, 2026.

Empty seats in the upper rows of The Mitchell Center of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, on October 2.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

“They said, ‘Why are you going to Alabama? Why are you going to Oklahoma? Why are you going to Texas?’” Trump said. “But you know, especially in the last two, in Texas, because we have to win that race. Ken Paxton has to win. But here, you’re going to win your races.”

He continued, “But in the case of Oklahoma and Alabama. I’m here to say hello. I love you, and I’m coming really as a sign of respect.”

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Annabella Rosciglione
Annabella RosciglioneReporter

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