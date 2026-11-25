Oklahoma’s governor is going over JD Vance’s head to ask the president for bipartisan immigration reform.

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A Republican governor has accused JD Vance of blocking immigration reform to score points online.

In the wake of the Republican party’s historic midterm loss, outgoing Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called on Donald Trump to shift gears on one of his key policy issues and lead a bipartisan push on legal workforce visa pathways and comprehensive immigration reform.

Stitt has long supported immigration crackdowns, but some of Oklahoma's industries have suffered workforce shortages. Nick Oxford/Nick Oxford/REUTERS

Vance, who has positioned himself as an anti-immigration hardliner, quickly rebuffed the proposal in an online post last Thursday.

“I like Kevin, but what does ‘bipartisan immigration reform’ mean?” Vance asked. “If you mean we should pass legislation to make it harder for employers to violate our immigration law, I’m all ears. But to a lot of people, this sounds like an effort to give amnesty to people who have broken our laws… It is morally and electorally disastrous.”

On Wednesday, Stitt refused to bow down. In a guest column published by The Oklahoman, the governor wrote that Vance was using amnesty as a “dog whistle for an online audience.”

JD Vance railed against Stitt's proposal for bipartisan immigration reform. JD Vance/X

“I have never called for amnesty,” Stitt wrote. “‘Amnesty’ has become the weapon of choice for ending a conversation our country badly needs to have. The president has opened the door to a serious discussion.”

Unlike the vice president, Trump has appeared more open to working across the aisle on immigration in recent weeks. In a 60 Minutes interview with Ross Douthat, recorded days after the midterms, the president acknowledged that his immigration policy may have been “too tough.”

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“We also took people that had good jobs, that created one violation, or breaking of the law, that was that they came into the country illegally,” he told Douthat. “There is a large part of the country that thinks they should be put out, and there’s a large part of the country that thinks that they should be allowed to stay, if they’re good people… I think ultimately, that hurt me.”

During a press conference last week, flanked by Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump said he had fielded calls from Democrats over potential immigration compromises.

“I’ve been called by a lot of Democrats,” he said. “You’ll have to figure out who… They want to talk to me about immigration.”

Some believe Vance has continually split with the president in an attempt to position himself for his unconfirmed 2028 run. Paul Vernon/PAUL VERNON/via REUTERS

In classic Trump fashion, he added that he was willing to veto unfavorable Democratic legislation as a dealmaking chip, but signaled that he could find a middle ground on issues like immigration and healthcare.

Although Trump’s right hand man is not on board, Stitt wrote that he believed comprehensive visa reform was still well within possibility, absent of Vance’s backing.

“President Trump has said he wants a deal that cleans up our immigration system and meets our workforce needs,” Stitt wrote. “I support that goal, and stand ready to work with him.”