SORE LOSER Republican Loser Takes Bitter Swipe at Her Own Voters “They want angry rhetoric,” complained defeated Maine Senator Susan Collins. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Susan Collins has lashed out at Republican voters after losing her Maine Senate seat in the Democratic midterm landslide.

In an interview with The New York Times, Collins, 73, complained about voter perceptions that she hadn’t done enough to stand up to President Donald Trump, whose rising unpopularity led many long-time Republican voters to abandon the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was caught up in the Trump tsunami that swept away many incumbent Republican senators who have served their states well for many years and really care about our country,” Collins said.

Democrat Troy Jackson celebrates his win in Maine's Senate race after ousting longtime incumbent Susan Collins. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Collins was one of seven Republican senators who broke with GOP colleagues to vote to convict Trump after he was impeached following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, but said it had little impact on voters Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody ignores the fact that I voted to convict him in the second impeachment trial,” Collins said. “What bigger break could there be? It is never enough. I want results, and they want angry rhetoric.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Collins lost the seat she held for three decades to Democrat Troy Jackson in one of the major upsets of Tuesday’s midterms. She was first elected in 1996 and is serving her fifth term.

Play Video

The campaign was close-fought and acrimonious, with Jackson telling Collins to “shut up” during the candidates’ debate in October. Jackson sought to tie Collins to Trump’s increasingly unpopular policies, and both candidates threw corruption allegations and personal attacks at each other.

Collins did not make a concession speech after her defeat and announced the result in an email to supporters after calling Jackson to congratulate him, according to reports.

She had long trod a fine line between maintaining an independent agenda from Trump and not attracting the president’s ire, with the 80-year-old having a long record of pursuing vendettas against those in his own party who oppose him.

But ultimately, the unpopularity of Trump’s second-term policies was too much for Collins to overcome, with even longstanding Republican voters abandoning the party in droves.

Speaking to the Times, Collins recalled a conversation with a long-time supporter who told her she “loved her” but felt she could not vote for her this time.

“She said it was the only way she could send a message to Trump,” said Collins.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register