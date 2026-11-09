FIRE, NOT HIRE Republican Slams Trump’s New ‘Mistake’ After Election Wipeout The Indiana congressman said the president’s new chief of staff should be fired, not promoted.

A Republican congressman blasted President Donald Trump’s decision to make Stephen Miller his new chief of staff.

Rep. Marlin Stutzman, 50, of Indiana told CNN’s Inside Politics on Sunday that giving Miller, 41, the chief of staff role was a “mistake.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He told host Manu Raju, 46, that promoting Miller was the worst lesson the White House could take from the defeat.

The Indiana Republican said Miller’s tone on immigration had turned off voters in the Midwest. CNN

“I come from the business world, just like President Trump does,” Stutzman said. “If your team takes a beating as badly as we took this last week, you have to fire people. You don’t promote those who… were in charge of what was supposed to be delivered.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that the decision to elect Stephen Miller is a mistake,” he went on. “He’s not liked out here in the Midwest by people. They don’t like his tone.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“Do you think that Stephen Miller should be fired?” Raju asked tentatively.

Rep. Marlin Stutzman outside the U.S. Capitol in 2013. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“Yes,” Stutzman replied curtly.

On Friday, Trump, 80, announced that Susie Wiles, 69, was stepping down as chief of staff to join his political operation, though he didn’t say what she would be doing there.

Until Monday, Miller was the deputy chief of staff and the driving force behind the Trump administration’s push for mass deportation.

Susie Wiles was moved sideways by Trump as he elevated Stephen Miller to her job as his chief of staff. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump called Miller “one of my most trusted advisors” in a Truth Social post.

In Stutzman’s view, Miller never offered “a more comprehensive solution on immigration,” and the deportation message never answered longtime residents asking, “What about me?”

Stephen Miller gives a TV interview outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Stutzman said Miller would be better used as a fighter against Democrats “inside the beltway rather than being the voice to the American people,” he added. “I don’t think he’s the right messenger.”

Stutzman had already told Fox News that the promotion was a “horrible decision,” and he isn’t the only Republican unhappy about it. In a CNN interview, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis called Miller the “worst of all possible choices.” According to Fox News, one House Republican even responded to the Miller promotion with a facepalm emoji.

Stephen Miller attends a roundtable discussion on cybercrime in the East Room of the White House on Oct. 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Backlash against Miller’s hard-line immigration crackdown helped destroy Republicans at the ballot box. In an ABC News poll taken before Election Day, 60 percent of voters said they disapproved of how the administration was handling immigration.

ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall Detention Facility on June 27, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. Andrew Lichtenstein/Getty Images

Stutzman said fresh blood would show voters that Republicans had heard their concerns and were acting on them.

“A fresh face and a new start here right now would, I think, send [a] tremendous message to the American people that the Republican Party is listening,” he said.

Play Video

The White House jumped to his defense, with spokesperson Lauren Bis telling The Hill that Miller “has been a key player in delivering on President Trump’s America First agenda since day one.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment on Stutzman’s remarks.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register