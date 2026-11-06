RED SCARE Republican Panic Explodes as Jaw-Dropping Red State Losses Mount 2028 is already shaping up to be a fascinating cycle. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The GOP is panicking about the future.

Republican operatives fear that the nature of the Democratic win on Tuesday could leave their party with a narrow road to victory in 2028.

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Democrats ripped through cherry-red states, dominating former strongholds like Georgia and undoing the right-leaning blue-collar coalition that Trump had built in former swing states like Ohio.

Jon Husted took an L in Ohio. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

He also managed to turn states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan into bona fide swing seats, but that work has now fallen apart. GOP insiders that Politico spoke to said things would need to change fast to save the presidential election in two years’ time.

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“[Election] night undoubtedly made the mechanics of winning in 2028 harder for Republicans,” said Bill Stepien, the Trump 2020 campaign manager.

He noted they now face new problems, like doing battle in Texas.

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“Waging a campaign for president in Texas is big, expensive, and not something Republicans have had to do for a long time,” he added.

Politico also reported that Republicans in both Ohio and Iowa said they were worried about their chances in 2028.

The outlet reported that some GOP strategists had been “panicked” by the result and now there are concerns that those states may return to being classic swings, rather than leaning right as they have under Trump.

Talarico roared to victory in Texas, flipping a seat that had been red since 1988. Joel Angel Juarez/Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

Speaking to the news site, Iowa-based evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats said: “You lived off Trump’s brand, and Trump’s brand did a lot of good for the state of Iowa.

“We won a lot of things here. But you can also die by the brand as well.”

“Ohio should be considered a battleground,” said Ohio GOP strategist Curt Steiner.

The Democrats are feeling the mood too, with Texas’ U.S. Senate winner James Talarico telling Politico that his state was “absolutely” on the map for the presidential election in two years’ time.

He also made sure to “urge every 2028 candidate to vigorously compete in our state.”

Many inside the GOP are understood to be pointing the finger at Trump for the defeat, particularly due to his war with Iran and the soaring cost of gas that it caused.

“The reason we lost is the war,” said Vice President JD Vance after the defeat. Trump’s oldest child, Don Jr., then endorsed the message.

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Not everyone sees it that way, though, with Maryland GOP Rep. Andy Harris offering an even more jaw-dropping excuse.

“Well, look, the bottom line is we’re still recovering from the Biden inflation blitz,” he told Newsmax. “It’s going to take years to get over that.”

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