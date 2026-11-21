The bad blood between Texas’ two Republican senators is spilling into public view.

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Texas Sen. John Cornyn has taken a taunting swipe at fellow Texas Sen. Ted Cruz amid their escalating feud over a Trump judicial pick.

Cornyn, in the final weeks of a Senate career that President Donald Trump effectively brought to an end, has drawn MAGA’s ire by blocking the confirmation of Elliot Gaiser, Trump’s pick to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

The two Texas Republicans clashed on the Senate floor Tuesday after Cruz tried to get Cornyn to support Gaiser, a former clerk to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, The Washington Sun reported.

Cornyn has drawn attacks from Trump and Cruz for refusing to advance the president’s pick. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

On Saturday, Cruz claimed during an appearance on Fox News that Cornyn had been “screaming and cursing at the top of his lungs,” as he continued to criticize him for blocking Gaiser’s confirmation.

He suggested Cornyn’s opposition stemmed from resentment over his primary defeat to Trump-endorsed Ken Paxton, who later lost in the midterms to Democrat James Talarico.

“We’ve got a lot of people who’ve lost their election... who are angry, and sometimes when they’re angry, they lash out. I understand that,” he said. “I just wish it wasn’t the people of Texas that were paying the price.”

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It didn’t take long for Cornyn to fire back at Cruz, mocking the idea that he would lose his temper and swear at someone.

“Everyone knows that I am a notorious cusser and screamer and that Ted is a fragile thing. But enough about us,” he wrote on X. “If a President can appoint someone from another state, no Senator will have a say in their state, notwithstanding Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution. It is called ‘advise and consent.’”

Cornyn has said his opposition to Gaiser comes down to the nominee not being from Texas and the White House failing to consult him before Trump nominated him.

Cornyn blocked Gaiser’s appointment earlier this week by withholding his “blue slip.” Under the Senate tradition, a senator can object to a judicial nominee by returning or withholding the blue form submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee. John Cornyn/X

“If President Trump wanted to fill a judicial vacancy in Dallas, why did he wait until after the midterms to nominate someone? The seat has been vacant since 2025. Then, without any consultation, he nominates a non-Texan with little connection to the Lone Star State, with no trial court experience, and who has not been appropriately vetted for a lifetime job. The Senate has a constitutional responsibility to provide ‘advise and consent,’ which is impossible without consultation,” he wrote in another X post.

Cornyn says he does not want the seat left vacant and has put forward an alternative candidate to the White House, whom he claims White House counsel has already interviewed.

“All that is needed is an FBI background check with [sic] they stand ready to do on a timely basis. Back to you, Mr. President. Time is of the essence,” he wrote.

A frustrated Trump had called Cornyn an “obstructionist” who is doing a “tremendous disservice” during a phone interview on Fox News earlier Saturday.