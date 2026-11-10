ABSURD! Republican Senator Savages Stephen Miller’s White House Ambitions More and more GOP lawmakers are speaking out against the top Trump aide.

A Republican senator says President Donald Trump made the wrong call in his massive White House shake-up.

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, 66, blasted Trump’s decision to promote Stephen Miller to chief of staff, joining a growing chorus of Republican lawmakers who have expressed concern over the controversial aide’s powerful new role.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s an absurd mistake,” Tillis told reporters Tuesday after he was asked what he thought of Miller as chief of staff.

Thom Tillis blasted Stephen Miller over his new role. Bill Clark/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Tillis has repeatedly ripped into Miller since Trump made the bombshell announcement on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He doesn’t know politics. He doesn’t know policy. Why is he in the White House?” Tillis told reporters on Monday.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Tillis told CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper that Miller was “the worst of all possible choices” to replace Susie Wiles, Trump’s longtime enforcer who has become the latest woman to leave the Trump administration.

Susie Wiles was President Donald Trump's longtime enforcer before leaving the administration last week. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The North Carolina senator said the blue tsunami that wiped out Republican candidates in the midterms was largely driven by the administration’s heavy-handed immigration blitz, which was orchestrated by Miller.

“Republicans lost because we lost the narrative on the border, a success that the president should have been heralding,” he said. “We lost a Hispanic vote in large part because of the mismanagement of that policy and Homeland Security policy, which are the two majors that Stephen Miller has declared in his time in the White House.”

Tillis said Miller, who has long drawn controversy for his hardline views on immigration, is “one of the most partisan, polarizing figures” even among Republicans.

Miller is the new White House chief of staff. Eric Lee/REUTERS

“How do we think somebody as divisive of a background as Stephen Miller is going to be the olive branch we need to the new Democratic majorities in Congress to get things done?” he said. “The president made this decision and the president needs to rethink it. It is a colossal mistake.”

Tillis isn’t the only GOP lawmaker unhappy with Trump’s new chief of staff.

Rep. Marlin Stutzman of Indiana earlier told Fox News that Miller’s promotion was a “horrible decision,” while another unnamed Republican lawmaker said they were in “utter disbelief.”

Another House Republican, upon being told about Miller’s promotion, was quoted telling Politico: “Please tell me you’re lying to me right now, just to get a reaction.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register