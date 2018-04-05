Republican Tim Pawlenty Announces Bid for Minnesota Governor

CHEAT SHEET
    Tim Pawlenty, the former 2012 GOP presidential candidate and two-term Minnesota governor, announced Thursday afternoon that he's running for governor again. After an eight-year hiatus from public office, Pawlenty posted a video statement to launch his campaign, promising to “restore common sense to Minnesota government with an open mind and big ideas.” Pawlenty resigned from his post as CEO of the Financial Services Roundtable in February, igniting rumors that he would run again. Pawlenty would be entering an open race, as current Democratic Governor Mark Dayton has announced he’ll be leaving after his second term is finished.

