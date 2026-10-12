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PUTIN ON A BRAVE FACE

Republicans Break Ranks to Revolt Against Trump’s Putin Deal

Trump turned to the Russian leader for help to stave off a predicted GOP electoral wipeout.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

By Ewan Palmer

Four Republican senators have blasted Donald Trump’s plans to allow Russia to export diesel in an effort to ease the global oil crisis.

In a joint statement, GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, John Curtis of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine urged the 80-year-old president to “immediately reverse” the plan, which would effectively lift sanctions imposed on Russia after it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

With voter backlash over soaring gas and diesel prices potentially threatening Republicans in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, Trump announced that Russia would be allowed to export diesel to global markets, easing sanctions intended to restrict funding for the Kremlin’s war effort.

The Republican senators, who serve on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Trump’s plan directly contradicted U.S. sanctions against Russia and questioned whether it was even legal.

U.S. intelligence officials have already said Russia meddled in the 2020 election to benefit Trump.

Donald Trump has been condemned for praising or being too soft on Putin throughout his political career.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine. Congress was clear: the U.S. should not import oil from Russia until it ends its aggression against Ukraine and ceases threats against our NATO Allies,” the statement said.

“President Trump’s decision to allow Russian diesel imports to the U.S. runs directly counter to that law. The Administration has also failed to consult with Congress or submit any explanation to justify its decision as required by statute,” it added. “The United States should not provide Putin with a financial lifeline while Russia continues to kill Ukrainian civilians.”

Two Democrats, Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, also joined the Republicans in condemning the Russian diesel plan.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) attends a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on U.S. President Donald Trump's supplemental funding request for the Department of Defense, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 21, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Susan Collins is speaking out against Donald Trump as the moderate Republican faces a tough re-election bid in the midterms.

Eric Lee/REUTERS

Trump has faced bipartisan criticism for making a deal that could significantly benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin as he seeks to prevent an electoral wipeout for Republicans in the midterms.

Retiring Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska has repeatedly condemned the move on social media.

“70% of Americans support Ukraine. Propping up Putin’s war economy is morally wrong as he uses that money to bomb cities,” Bacon posted on X on Friday. “The President’s policies towards Russia and Ukraine are failures. We need moral clarity not moral ambiguity.”

In a follow-up post, Bacon added: “Let’s be honest. Trump is and always has been weak on Putin.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a prime-time address on April 1, 2026 updating the nation on the war in Iran.
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also blasted Trump’s deal as “not fair and not honest.”

“It looks like a happy birthday present for Putin,” Zelensky told Axios of the Russian leader, who turned 74 on Oct. 7. “It looks absolutely terrible.”

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Trump is trying to shift blame for the soaring oil and gas crisis, which stems from his war in Iran, onto the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has dragged on for four and a half years.

This includes urging Ukraine to stop targeting Russian oil refineries with drone attacks in an effort to ease pressure on fuel and diesel supplies.

The national average price of diesel in the U.S. currently stands at $6.26 per gallon, nearly $3 higher than a year ago, according to AAA.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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Ewan Palmer
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