Republicans Break Ranks to Revolt Against Trump’s Putin Deal
Trump turned to the Russian leader for help to stave off a predicted GOP electoral wipeout.
Four Republican senators have blasted Donald Trump’s plans to allow Russia to export diesel in an effort to ease the global oil crisis.
In a joint statement, GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, John Curtis of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine urged the 80-year-old president to “immediately reverse” the plan, which would effectively lift sanctions imposed on Russia after it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
With voter backlash over soaring gas and diesel prices potentially threatening Republicans in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, Trump announced that Russia would be allowed to export diesel to global markets, easing sanctions intended to restrict funding for the Kremlin’s war effort.
The Republican senators, who serve on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Trump’s plan directly contradicted U.S. sanctions against Russia and questioned whether it was even legal.
“Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine. Congress was clear: the U.S. should not import oil from Russia until it ends its aggression against Ukraine and ceases threats against our NATO Allies,” the statement said.
“President Trump’s decision to allow Russian diesel imports to the U.S. runs directly counter to that law. The Administration has also failed to consult with Congress or submit any explanation to justify its decision as required by statute,” it added. “The United States should not provide Putin with a financial lifeline while Russia continues to kill Ukrainian civilians.”
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Two Democrats, Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, also joined the Republicans in condemning the Russian diesel plan.
Trump has faced bipartisan criticism for making a deal that could significantly benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin as he seeks to prevent an electoral wipeout for Republicans in the midterms.
Retiring Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska has repeatedly condemned the move on social media.
“70% of Americans support Ukraine. Propping up Putin’s war economy is morally wrong as he uses that money to bomb cities,” Bacon posted on X on Friday. “The President’s policies towards Russia and Ukraine are failures. We need moral clarity not moral ambiguity.”
In a follow-up post, Bacon added: “Let’s be honest. Trump is and always has been weak on Putin.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also blasted Trump’s deal as “not fair and not honest.”
“It looks like a happy birthday present for Putin,” Zelensky told Axios of the Russian leader, who turned 74 on Oct. 7. “It looks absolutely terrible.”
Trump is trying to shift blame for the soaring oil and gas crisis, which stems from his war in Iran, onto the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has dragged on for four and a half years.
This includes urging Ukraine to stop targeting Russian oil refineries with drone attacks in an effort to ease pressure on fuel and diesel supplies.
The national average price of diesel in the U.S. currently stands at $6.26 per gallon, nearly $3 higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.
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