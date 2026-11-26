DEADLY CLIMB Rescuers Make Grim Discovery After Hiker Vanishes on Frozen Peak He reached the summit but failed to return later that day. Custer County SAR # 4

A 31-year-old hiker has been found dead after disappearing during a solo climb of Humboldt Peak in Colorado. The experienced hiker, a man from the Denver area, reached the summit of the 14,066-foot mountain on Sunday but was reported missing later that afternoon after failing to return as planned. Search and rescue teams quickly located his vehicle and launched an extensive operation involving ground crews, drones, search dogs, and aerial support. However, harsh winter weather made reaching areas of the mountain challenging. The Colorado Army National Guard found the man’s body on the mountain’s northern side on Tuesday, along with evidence that he had fallen. His identity has not been released. “The men and women of the Custer County Colorado Sheriff’s Office offer their heartfelt condolences to the fiancé, friends, and family of a hiker who tragically lost his life after climbing Humboldt Peak on Sunday,” police said.

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