Retired Doc’s Raided Nantucket Yacht Also Used for X-Rated Films: Report
PARTY BOAT
A retired doctor’s luxury yacht that was raided last week was allegedly the set of “pornographic films,” according to the Nantucket Current. The yacht’s owner, 69-year-old Scott Burke, faces drug and weapons charges after police said they found drugs, guns, and prostitutes on board during a wellness check in Nantucket Harbor. A search warrant affidavit cited by the Current says the woman at the center of the wellness check told a friend people on the yacht “were doing drugs all weekend long and people on the boat had been making pornographic films.” She reportedly told her friend that “she did not feel safe and was afraid to be on the boat,” prompting him to alert authorities to the situation. Burke, who police described as “extremely uncooperative,” has denied having knowledge of the drugs on board, and his lawyer has said he has late-stage cancer.