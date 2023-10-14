Reuters Urges IDF to Conduct ‘Transparent’ Investigation Into Killing of Journalist Issam Abdallah
‘MUCH LOVED’
Reuters urged the Israeli Defense Force to conduct a ‘thorough, swift and transparent’ investigation after Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed on Friday from shelling that reportedly originated from Israel. In a statement, Reuters President Paul Bascobert and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said they acknowledged that the IDF is set to investigate the death of Abdallah and the injury of two other journalists. “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the killing of Issam. He was a brilliant and passionate journalist, and much loved at Reuters,” the statement read. The pair said that Israeli authorities have still not responded to requests for “clarity on the rules of engagement and assurances that Reuters journalists and offices in Gaza will not be targeted as part of Israel’s military operations.”