RECIPE FOR DISASTER RFK Jr. Hit by Damning Revelation as Trump Unleashes Him on Voters Confidence in food safety has plummeted to new lows under the health secretary’s watch. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Donald Trump is set to use Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to boost the GOP’s midterm prospects, just as a poll reveals a record number of Americans do not trust his department to ensure food safety.

For the first time in Gallup’s history, a majority of U.S. adults (53 percent) said they have little or no confidence in the federal government’s ability to ensure the safety of the food supply in the U.S.

The number of Americans who feel confident that the groceries they are buying at stores are safe is also plummeting. The latest Gallup poll found that 65 percent of U.S. adults are now “very” or “somewhat” confident that the food they buy at most grocery stores is safe to eat, compared with 73 percent last year, 72 percent in 2024, and 81 percent in 2019.

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The White House wants RFK Jr. to push his MAGA agenda, rather than his more dangerous and fringe views. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

The damning numbers arrived as the U.S. was hit by the largest cyclospora outbreak in U.S. history, with more than 12,000 people across the country getting sick after eating lettuce tainted with the parasite.

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“More Americans now than at any point in Gallup’s trends say they have avoided certain foods, thrown food out or worried about contamination because of recalls,” Lydia Saad, director of U.S. social research at Gallup, wrote in her analysis of the results.

As secretary of health and human services, Kennedy oversees the Food and Drug Administration, the agency responsible for ensuring food safety standards for all domestic and imported foods in the U.S.

Americans are more worried about food safety than ever after a widespread cyclospora outbreak this year. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Kennedy is also at the forefront of the Make America Healthy Again movement, which aims to drastically improve Americans’ diets. It is this movement that Trump is desperately hoping will save the GOP from an electoral wipeout in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

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Trump is now reportedly ready to let Kennedy off the leash and allow him to push his MAHA agenda however he likes across the country. “They’ve given him flexibility to be himself and do his Bobby Kennedy thing,” one senior administration official told The Washington Sun.

Placing Kennedy, famously a lifelong Democrat before he switched sides and endorsed Trump in 2024, out front of the GOP’s midterm strategy is a marked turnaround for the Cabinet official.

Kennedy appeared with JD Vance at the MAHA Summit in Washington, D.C., late last month. Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/Reuters

Earlier this year, it was reported that the White House was concerned that Kennedy’s staunch anti-vaccine views and conspiracy theories would be off-putting to voters and instructed him to lay off the public skepticism.

The constant headaches that Kennedy caused within the Trump administration led to speculation that he could be one of the high-profile figures Trump fires following the midterms.

Mehmet Oz, Trump’s administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was seen as the most likely replacement if Kennedy is forced out, sources told The Washington Sun.

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The White House seemingly dismissed any suggestion that Kennedy’s role is in doubt in a statement to the Daily Beast.

“Make America Healthy Again was not just a campaign slogan—it was President Trump’s pledge to tackle America’s chronic disease epidemic,” said White House spokesperson Allison Schuster.

“Secretary Kennedy is rightfully going to tout these victories for the American people and keep delivering more of them in the coming weeks and months.”

In response to the poll results, a HHS spokesperson added: “Secretary Kennedy’s pledge to Make America Healthy Again goes hand in hand with keeping America’s food supply safe.

“FDA and CDC have mounted robust responses to foodborne outbreaks—including bringing the recent Cyclospora outbreak response to a close—and continue working with state and local health departments to strengthen outbreak prevention and response.”

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