CALL THE DOCTOR RFK Jr. Shamed by Doctors Over Humiliating Health Failure The blame game wasn’t competitive. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

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Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing scathing backlash from doctors across the United States after the country lost its measles-free status Tuesday.

Doctors and public health experts publicly condemned the health secretary and President Donald Trump after the highly contagious virus was declared re-established in the U.S.

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“I don’t think it’s an accident that this is happening under the current administration,” Dr. William Moss, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who has studied measles for more than 25 years, told The New York Times.

The humiliating reversal comes 25 years after the disease was eliminated in the U.S.

The U.S. lost its measles status under their watch. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Since 2025, approximately 7,700 Americans have been diagnosed with measles—the vast majority of them unvaccinated. At least 13 people have died from the virus.

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Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emphasized Kennedy’s anti-vax stance as a primary contributor to the loss.

“It is no surprise that the resurgence of measles has coincided with an Administration that has inflicted significant damage to our healthcare system while spreading false claims about vaccines,” he said in a statement shared on Tuesday.

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Jesse Goodman, chair of Georgetown University’s Expert Vaccine Analysis Team and a former Chief Scientist at the Food and Drug Administration, echoed a similar sentiment.

“This represents both a national embarrassment and the tip of a dangerous iceberg,” Goodman said.

The Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to questions from the Daily Beast.

Kennedy, a conspiracy theorist who earned millions from a nonprofit he founded that has peddled anti-vax messaging, has been heavily criticized by the medical community for weakening programs and vaccine rollouts designed to protect Americans.

HHS has defended its handling of the outbreaks, telling NBC it allocated another $100 million in October and sent specialists to assist state officials. Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

What’s more, allegations emerged in September that Kennedy had pressured the CDC to remove two measles deaths from federal figures, though HHS said the CDC had made the decision itself.

Vaccination has, though, declined since before Kennedy’s appointment. With around 95 percent coverage needed to suppress outbreaks, vaccinations of kindergarten children have slipped from about 95 percent in 2019–20 to 92.4 percent in 2025–26, due to pandemic disruption and growing mistrust.

Kennedy, for his part, has not yet spoken publicly on the loss of the designation as of publication. He has, however, been thinking about another pressing topic—Amazon MGM Studios’ recent announcement that Robert Pattinson, 40, is the next 007.

Kennedy’s AI-generated 007 makeover swapped the Walther PPK for a carrot. X

The 72-year-old health secretary was mocked relentlessly on X on Monday after he posted an AI-generated image recasting himself as James Bond. But instead of a pistol, his only weapon was a carrot.

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