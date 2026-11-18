FALLOUT RFK Jr.’s Crackpot Measles Cure Comes Back to Haunt Him The health secretary told a vulnerable religious group that “chicken soup” would help to cure measles infections.

Get The Swamp newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is under fire for telling a Pennsylvania religious community now ravaged by measles that the cure is not vaccination, but “chicken soup.”

Resurfaced footage from 2021 shows Kennedy applauding the decision by parents from an Amish community in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, not to vaccinate their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video has gained traction after the Pan American Health Organization announced this week that it would revoke measles elimination status from the U.S. amid the largest outbreak of the virus since 1991. According to several health organizations, the epicenter of the outbreak is Lancaster, which holds a large sum of the country’s Amish community, who are typically more isolationist than the general public.

Kennedy criticized childhood vaccines as recently as September. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/REUTERS

According to the Pennsylvania health department, there have been 1,589 confirmed cases of measles this year in the state, with eight associated deaths so far. The disease particularly affects the Amish of Lancaster, who, according to a survey from 2022, had less than one-third of their children vaccinated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, Kennedy had lavished praise on the Amish community for refusing to vaccinate and shared an anecdote about his own childhood measles infection.

“What is the cure for measles?” Kennedy asked. “The cure for measles is chicken soup and Vitamin A, and neither of those things can be patented.”

Multiple prominent members of the Kennedy family have critiqued the health secretary's MAHA agenda. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The health secretary has long been a vocal critic of vaccination. In 2016, he co-founded the Children’s Health Defense nonprofit, which traveled across the country campaigning against childhood vaccination and has a dedicated chapter in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to a request for comment.

In the wake of the nationwide outbreak, Kennedy has publicly changed his tune.

The health secretary posted a statement on Tuesday that called for increased childhood vaccinations, though he placed blame for rising measles cases on the COVID-19 pandemic rather than acknowledging missteps by the Trump administration or his own promotion of vaccine skepticism. Just three months ago, President Donald Trump stood alongside Kennedy and baselessly told the American public the combined MMR vaccine can be “quite lethal,” calling for the shots to be spaced out in a move medical professionals warned would create unnecessary obstacles to getting vaccinated.

After running for presidency in 2024 as a Independent, Kennedy joined the second Trump administration. Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Worldwide COVID-era disruptions interrupted routine childhood vaccination, leaving gaps in protection here and abroad,” Kennedy has now claimed after the U.S. was stripped of its elimination status. “We are working to close vaccination gaps and rebuild public trust. We will answer families’ questions honestly about vaccine benefits and risks and work with trusted health care providers and community leaders to prevent measles, limit its spread, and support timely treatment.”

Last year, during a hearing before the Senate Committee on Finance, Kennedy said the public was “lied to about everything” regarding COVID-19.

Play Video

“Tell me one piece of misinformation that I ever promoted about vaccines,” Kennedy asked Sen. Ben Luján in a combative exchange during the hearing.

When Luján asked whether Kennedy would support increased measles vaccination and education, the health secretary exploded.

“We advise every child to get the MMR, that’s what we do.” Kennedy responded.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register