RFK Jr.’s Measles Disaster Faces Damning Global Ruling
The U.S. is battling the country’s worst measles outbreak since 1991.
The U.S. could soon lose its official designation as a nation that has eliminated measles as outbreaks intensify under President Donald Trump’s health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Eight independent public health experts are meeting in Washington, D.C., this week to assess whether the country has experienced at least a year of uninterrupted measles transmission, the threshold for losing its elimination status.
The review comes as the U.S. faces its worst year for measles since 1991, raising scrutiny of Kennedy’s leadership and his efforts to reshape federal vaccine policy. Eight people have died from measles in the U.S. since the beginning of 2026, among them six in Pennsylvania, one in New York, and one in Wisconsin.
The panel advises the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the World Health Organization’s regional office. Its recommendations will inform a final decision by the PAHO director.
The U.S. achieved measles elimination in 2000 following decades of vaccination efforts. International travel and growing vaccine hesitancy are thought to be behind its resurgence.
Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Kennedy, who leads the administration’s Make America Healthy Again initiative, has repeatedly cast doubt on vaccine safety. Since taking office last January, he has continued to promote misleading claims, including that the measles vaccine contains “aborted fetus debris.”
Public health experts warn that such rhetoric undermines confidence in a vaccine backed by decades of safety and effectiveness research.
Measles is among the world’s most contagious diseases, and vaccination coverage of about 95 percent is needed to protect communities against outbreaks. Yet coverage among U.S. kindergarteners fell to 92.4 percent in the 2025–26 school year, Politico reported.
The nation has recorded 5,400 confirmed measles cases this year as of Nov. 6, according to Johns Hopkins University’s U.S. measles tracker.
Kennedy has urged parents to “do your own research” before vaccinating children, a message that health experts fear compounds uncertainty as infections mount.
“We’ve never been in a situation where the head of a prominent government health agency was a science denier,” James Colgrove, a professor at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, told Politico.
Jane Seward, a former senior CDC official who served under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, said the country risks undoing decades of progress.
“We always prided ourselves on essentially having the best control in the world, or close to that,” she told Politico. Now, she warned, “we’re on a path to have endemic transmission re-established and see more and more measles cases.”
The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Health and Human Services for comment.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…