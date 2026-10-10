WRONG KIND OF RECORD RFK Jr.’s Measles Nightmare Hits Staggering New Milestone The U.S. is heading for its worst year since 1991. AL DRAGO/REUTERS # 1

There have been more than 4,000 cases of measles so far this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday. Most of those cases were among people ages 19 and younger, the agency said, and about 95 percent were among unvaccinated people or those whose vaccination status was unknown. The CDC says two people have died, but that number “is subject to change.” Pennsylvania health officials have confirmed five measles-related deaths. One dose of the MMR vaccine is 93 percent effective, according to the CDC, while the recommended two doses are 97 percent effective. But vaccination rates have been declining. In the 2019-2020 school year, 95.2 percent of kindergarteners were vaccinated; in 2025-2026, that number was 92.4 percent. The U.S. is on track for the highest number of measles cases since 1991, when there were 9,643. Increased vaccinations over the following years resulted in measles being declared eradicated in 2000. This year’s rapid resurgence comes under the leadership of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic who last month urged attention not only on deaths due to measles, but “children who are dying or suffering or being injured by vaccine injuries.”

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