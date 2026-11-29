By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nephew is the vice president of a new far-right political nonprofit recruiting soldiers for America’s impending “cold civil war.”

Jackson Hines, the nephew of the health secretary’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines, is second-in-command at American Ascent, a newly launched group seeking to cultivate conservative candidates for the 2028 elections, according to The Guardian.

The group is led by Ryan Neuhaus, a former chief of staff at The Heritage Foundation who resigned in November 2025 amid controversy over a video where the think tank’s president defended Tucker Carlson following his friendly interview with Adolf Hitler-admiring streamer Nick Fuentes.

Fuentes is a political flashpoint on the far right. Nick Fuentes/Sc/Screenshot/Nick Fuentes

The group describes itself on its website as the antidote to what they say is “an organized force led by corrupt elites [that has] plunged our nation into the throes of a cold civil war.”

“While their footsoldiers sack our communities wearing masks and waving foreign flags, these elites—embedded in institutions of education, media, big business, and technology—see injustice in America’s very existence and regard the American birthright as the spoils,” it reads. “But our birthright is not theirs to squander.”

Jackson Hines, for his part, has been very vocal about his role at American Ascent, which he vowed will be “the sounding board” for youth in an X post earlier this month.

Hines called American Ascent the "sounding board." Screenshot//X

In another recent post, Hines quoted Pat Buchanan, saying that “birth, blood, and soil—produce a people, not an ideology.”

In social media posts, Hines, whose profile photo shows him with President Donald Trump, has also sought to distinguish himself and his far-right allies from traditional Republicans.

“John Cornyn has never been a ‘Republican’,” he wrote last week about the outgoing Texas senator. “We need to stop pretending that being a Neocon is the same as being a Republican.”

The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s inquiries for Kennedy, who was a registered Democrat until 2023. The Trump appointee went on to run for president as an independent, before dropping out and endorsing Trump in 2024.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and wife Cheryl Hines attend the WHCA Dinner. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

According to Jackson Hines’s LinkedIn, he served as Kennedy’s student outreach director, then as his “bodyman” for a year, before being promoted to a senior adviser to Kennedy during the Trump transition.

It’s unclear whether he had any career experience before working for his uncle. Cheryl Hines, for her part, underwent a similar political transformation to her husband. Once a Hollywood liberal, the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star is now deep in MAGA’s inner circle—though she remains politically ambiguous.