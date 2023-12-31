R.I. Hall of Fame Nixes Disastrous Mike Flynn Induction

CHEAT SHEET
The Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame has thought better of inducting Mike Flynn, saying it was “poor timing” to honor the pardoned liar “in this turbulent and politically-charged environment.” A slew of board members resigned to protest the planned induction, and a representative told the Providence Journal that the rest of the board feared riots at the ceremony and would delay to “a more peaceful and rational time and a more secure place.” Flynn was Donald Trump’s national security advisor and later admitted lying to the FBI in its Russia probe. More recently he’s become a hero to out-there conspiracy theorists and QAnon believers.