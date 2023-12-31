CHEAT SHEET
    R.I. Hall of Fame Nixes Disastrous Mike Flynn Induction

    ‘POOR TIMING’

    Mike Flynn

    Olivier Douliery/Getty

    The Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame has thought better of inducting Mike Flynn, saying it was “poor timing” to honor the pardoned liar “in this turbulent and politically-charged environment.” A slew of board members resigned to protest the planned induction, and a representative told the Providence Journal that the rest of the board feared riots at the ceremony and would delay to “a more peaceful and rational time and a more secure place.” Flynn was Donald Trump’s national security advisor and later admitted lying to the FBI in its Russia probe. More recently he’s become a hero to out-there conspiracy theorists and QAnon believers.

    Read it at Providence Journal