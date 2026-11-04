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TURN THE OTHER CHEEK

Ricki Lake Calls Out Famous Friend Who Judged Her Facelift...Then Got One

The talk show icon also praised her celebrity pal’s plastic surgery results.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Ricki Lake attends Hulu's "The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox" New York Premiere at New York Historical Society on August 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

By Tamilore Oshikanlu

Ricki Lake’s facelift had one surprising critic in her inner circle—but now the two are comparing their plastic surgery results.

The 58-year-old talk show host revealed during Saturday’s episode of The Weekend View that her longtime friend Rosie O’Donnell, 64, initially disapproved of her cosmetic surgery before undergoing the same procedure herself.

“She’s my really good friend. We talk all the time, and she was a little judgy,” Lake said of O’Donnell’s initial reaction.

Ricki Lake said her close friend, Rosie O'Donnell, was initially a "little judgy,” about going under the knife for cosmetic procedures.

Ricki Lake said her close friend, Rosie O'Donnell, was initially a "little judgy,” about going under the knife for cosmetic procedures.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

“She would admit it, that she was judgy of myself and a few of my friends that went to this doctor and had these amazing results,” Lake continued. “She’s like, ‘Why do you need it? You don’t need it.’”

But O’Donnell eventually had a change of heart.

“And then, sure enough, she lost a bunch of weight on Mounjaro, and she went and had it done,” Lake said, adding, “She looks phenomenal.”

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Lake underwent a facelift in July 2024 after shedding 40 pounds without weight loss medication. The transformation left her with loose skin beneath her chin that she wanted to address.

During Saturday’s discussion, the Hairspray actress explained that she wasn’t trying to turn back the clock entirely.

Actress Ricki Lake in March 2024.
FACE FORWARD

Ricki Lake Reveals Before-and-After Photos of Her Facelift

Mia Maguire

“I have my natural gray hair. I really own my age, and I love the age I’m at,” she said, explaining that she simply wanted to look like herself.

Ricki Lake attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of "Weed The People" at Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre on October 30, 2018 a few years before her facelift procedure.

Ricki Lake attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of "Weed The People" at Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre on October 30, 2018 a few years before her facelift procedure.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Lake also praised her plastic surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad, revealing that she underwent a deep-plane lower face and neck lift along with CO2 laser treatment.

O’Donnell, meanwhile, had previously been outspoken about her opposition to facelifts.

Ricki Lake reveals her before and after facelift photos

Ricki Lake shared her before-and-after photos taken by her surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad.

Instagram/Rickilake

“I used to feel very strongly about facelifts. Not casually—morally,” she wrote in a Substack essay shared in May.

“I thought it was a betrayal. Of feminism. Of aging. Of our team of women worldwide,” she continued. “And then I lost 50 pounds…”

Rosie O'Donnell attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards
MEAN GIRLS

Rosie O’Donnell Says A-Lister Told Her to ‘Lose 20 Pounds'

Lauren Hartley

The former View co-host ultimately underwent a lower face and neck rejuvenation in January after losing roughly 60 pounds over three and a half years through surgery, lifestyle changes, and weight loss medication.

On Wednesday, Rosie O'Donnell published her before-and-after photos side by side on Instagram.

Rosie O'Donnell posted her before-and-after photos side by side on Instagram in May.

Instagram/Rosie O'Donnell

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in June, O’Donnell explained that the weight loss had left her with excess skin and facial lines that made her appear unhappy.

“I was sick of people in Ireland [where she moved in 2025] going, ‘Oh, darling, are you sad?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m not sad. That’s my face,’” she recalled.

Her decision also sparked resistance at home. O’Donnell revealed that her youngest child, Clay, 13, strongly opposed the surgery, prompting her to postpone it for several months.

Rosie O’Donnell and Clay.

Rosie O’Donnell said her youngest child, Clay, was strongly against his mom undergoing a facelift.

Rosie O'Donnell / Instagram

But when she finally went through with the procedure, the results were subtle enough that Clay didn’t notice.

O’Donnell later credited Lake with helping change her mind.

“Thank [you] Ricki,” she commented on Lake’s July Instagram post celebrating the second anniversary of her facelift. “I did mine because of [you and] our gal pals.”

Lake, for her part, has embraced the growing openness around cosmetic procedures.

“I am also very glad to see so many people over these past couple of years opening up about their own plastic surgery journeys,” she wrote in the anniversary post.

Tamilore Oshikanlu
Tamilore OshikanluContributor

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