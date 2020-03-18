CHEAT SHEET
Rikers Island Inmate Reportedly Contracted Coronavirus
An inmate in New York City’s Rikers Island has reportedly contracted the novel coronavirus, hours after union officials announced a corrections officer also tested positive, New York Daily News reported Wednesday. The inmate is the first person to test positive for COVID-19 while in city custody. The officer, who is a member of the Security Operations Division, worked at the entrance gate to the Rikers Department of Corrections. It is not immediately known if the employee and the prisoner were in direct contact. On Monday, David Perez, a New York City Department of Correction investigator, died after testing positive last week.