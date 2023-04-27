Ro Khanna Furious After Dems Lose Anti-Pollution Vote Due to Feinstein’s Absence
‘STEP DOWN GRACEFULLY’
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) minced no words on Twitter Thursday when he reiterated his call for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to step down after her prolonged absence caused Democrats to lose a party-line vote on a bill seeking to reduce pollution. “Because Senator Feinstein was absent, the Senate overturned a Biden rule that would cut pollution from heavy duty trucks and causes harm to people’s lungs,” Khanna wrote. “We are putting decorum over democracy and our values. It’s time for Senator Feinstein to step down gracefully.” Feinstein has been been absent for two months after being hospitalized for shingles, and Senate Democrats have given no timeline for her return. Khanna first complained two weeks ago that her absence had been holding up judicial nominations and other crucial aspects of Biden’s legislative agenda. “While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties,” Khanna wrote on April 12.