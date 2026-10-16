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‘80s Teen Idol Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in New Role

The Hollywood A-lister looks dramatically different after ditching his clean-cut style.

Rob Lowe at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Unstable" on March 23, 2023.

Emma McIntyre/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

By Natalie Demaree

Rob Lowe’s beleaguered, shaggy appearance in an upcoming role has shocked fans, who say they barely recognize him.

The ‘80s heartthrob and West Wing star ditched his typical clean-cut style for a disheveled look in Confession, a historical drama written by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro and directed by Czech filmmaker Václav Marhoul.

Lowe, 62, portrays Alexei, a literature professor in Stalin-era Moscow.

Rob Lowe stars in “Confession,” a movie that MAGA fanatic Ben Shapiro wrote.

Rob Lowe stars as a literature professor in Stalin-era Moscow in “Confession."

YouTube/ The Daily Wire

In a trailer released by The Daily Wire on Oct. 13, a sweaty Lowe appears in a dingy white tank top wearing oval spectacles, shaggy bangs, and gray facial hair.

His character is arrested and brutally questioned by a former student, played by James Franco, after being accused of conspiring with a rebel priest, whom Brad Dourif plays.

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Fans quickly commented on an Instagram clip of the trailer, with some questioning whether it was truly Rob Lowe in the scenes.

Some fans could hardly recognize Rob Lowe in the upcoming movie "Confession."

Some fans could hardly recognize Rob Lowe in the upcoming movie "Confession."

Instagram

“Wow, the A-listers in this movie,” one person said, while another said, “This cast is absolutely loaded.”

Actor James Franco stars as a former student who interrogates Alexei, a former literature professor played by actor Rob Lowe.

Actor James Franco stars as a former student who interrogates Alexei, a former literature professor played by actor Rob Lowe.

YouTube/ The Daily Wire

The film—produced by The Daily Wire, which is owned by Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing—also features Nick Nolte, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Colin Bates, Richard Brake, Emile Hirsch, Dean Norris, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Lowe, along with several other actors, has faced online criticism for appearing in The Daily Wire’s productions.

Actor Danny Trejo faced backlash after fans found out he was starring in Ben Shapiro’s “pro-ICE” movie, Pawn Shop.

Trejo, who describes himself as a “proud Mexican,” addressed his position on immigration in an Instagram post, saying he was “obviously pro-immigrant” and “not pro-ICE.”

Rob Lowe stars in “Confession,” a movie that MAGA fanatic Ben Shapiro wrote.
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Lowe, who first appeared in The Outsiders (1983) and St. Elmo’s Fire (1985), has had a particularly busy year.

Actors Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, and Tom Cruise on the set of "The Outsiders" in 1982.

Actors Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, and Tom Cruise on the set of "The Outsiders" in 1982.

Nancy Moran/Nancy Moran/Getty Images

“I like to work,” he told People in an August interview. “I like the opportunities.”

The Emmy-winning actor will have starred in two other movies—In a Holidaze and The Musical—by the end of the year, in addition to working on his third book and continuing his podcast, Literally! With Rob Lowe.

He’s also hosting the Fox game show The Floor and balancing family life.

Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger in "Parks and Recreation" in 2009.

Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger in "Parks and Recreation" in 2009.

NBC

Lowe has two adult sons, Matthew Lowe, 33, and John Lowe, 30, and is married to Sheryl Berkhoff, his wife of 35 years.

Rob Lowe poses with his wife, Sheryl Berkhoff, and sons Matthew Lowe, 33, and John Lowe, 30, as he receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.

Rob Lowe poses with his wife, Sheryl Berkhoff, and sons Matthew Lowe, 33, and John Lowe, 30, as he receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.

Variety/Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

During a Sept. 27 episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actor credited Berkhoff, a former makeup artist, for making sure he always wears sunscreen.

“My wife is always on me [asking] ‘do you wanna look like a leather glove?’” Lowe told Cohen.

Rob Lowe at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Unstable" on March 23, 2023.
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Natalie Demaree

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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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