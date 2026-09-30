THROWBACK Rob Lowe Says Sequel to Iconic Brat-Pack Movie Is ‘in the Works’ The actor starred in the 1985 coming-of-age film alongside Demi Moore. Etienne Laurent/Reuters

After years of speculation, a sequel to the ’80s cult classic St. Elmo’s Fire is finally in the works. Rob Lowe confirmed that the long-awaited follow-up is moving ahead during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “All of us actors want to do it, and we’re supposed to get a draft of the script the first week of October,” he said. The West Wing actor has been teasing a potential sequel since 2024, telling Entertainment Tonight that the project was in its “very, very, very, very, very early stages.” That same year, co-star Demi Moore also revealed in an interview with Variety that conversations about the film were underway. The original movie, which followed a group of recent college graduates navigating adulthood, received largely negative reviews from critics but remains a nostalgic watch for Brat Pack fans. Lowe did not provide details about the sequel’s plot, though he has suggested in previous interviews that it will pick up with the original characters four decades later.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register